Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 6 (ANI): Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh held a Shobha Yatra from Hanuman Temple in Akashpuri, Dhoolpet, on the occasion of Ram Navami in Hyderabad.

Ram Navami is celebrated all over India every year on the last day of Chaitra Navaratri to mark the birth of Lord Ram. On the auspicious day, young girls, representing the nine forms of the goddess Durga, are offered gifts and prasad.

President Droupadi Murmu extended greetings on 'Ram Navami' on Sunday and highlighted the significance of the occasion, saying that the festival conveys the message of righteousness, justice, and duty-consciousness.

President Murmu said that Lord Rama presented the highest ideals of sacrifice, commitment, harmony, and valour for humankind.

"Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all countrymen on the holy festival of Ram Navami. This festival conveys the message of righteousness, justice, and duty-consciousness," Murmu wrote on X.

"Maryada Purushottam Shri Rama presented the highest ideals of sacrifice, commitment, harmony, and valour for humankind. His concept of good governance, known as Ram Rajya, is considered ideal. My good wishes are that on this auspicious occasion, all countrymen resolve to work unitedly for the construction of a developed India," she added.

Meanwhile, PM Modi also extended greetings of Ram Navami and wished for fresh enthusiasm in the lives of countrymen.

Taking to X, PM Modi said, "Heartfelt greetings to all countrymen on the occasion of Ram Navami. May this holy and sacred occasion of Lord Shri Ram's birth festival bring new consciousness and fresh enthusiasm into all your lives and continuously provide new energy to the resolve of a strong, prosperous, and capable India. Jai Shri Ram!"

On the occasion, the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya was adorned with vibrant flowers and dazzling lights, drawing devotees from across the country to celebrate Lord Ram's birth. (ANI)

