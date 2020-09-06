Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 6 (ANI): Cab and bus operators on Saturday visited Khairatabad Regional Transport Authority (RTA) office to demand exemption from Motor Vehicle Tax during a lockdown period.

Syed Nizamuddin, President, Telangana State Cab and Bus Operators Association (TSCBOA) said that we have been suffering since lockdown as we are not able to pay taxes. We demand that the government should issue a non-use order for the vehicle which were not in use during COVID-19 lockdown and tax for the same should be exempted.

Speaking to ANI, Nizamuddin said, "How can we pay for vehicles that were not running? The government should understand our grievances and should issue a non-use order for the vehicles which were not running on the roads during the lockdown. We requested government in June for the same but the government dragged the matter and the tax has accumulated to Rs 1 lakh."

"We are ready to cooperate with the government by paying taxes for the vehicles which were running during the lockdown. But our demand is that the government must cut off the taxes imposed on the vehicles which were not running," Nizamuddin added.

Venkat Reddy, Owner cum driver to Maxi Cab said, "I have come from Nalgonda, I did not even have money to travel here, we will not be able to pay the taxes imposed during the lockdown period as we were not allowed to provide our services in that period." (ANI)

