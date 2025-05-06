Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 6 (ANI): A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court has sentenced 7 years' Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) to five accused along with total fine of 1.4 lakh, including a fine of Rs 1 lakh imposed on accused company in the Obulapuram mining case, said the agency in a statement on Tuesday.

The CBI Court has also acquitted former state minister Sabitha Indra Reddy and former bureaucrat B Krupanandam in the Obulapuram mining case.

Also Read | Obulapuram Mining Case: Ex-Karnataka Minister Gali Janardhana Reddy Sentenced to 7 Years Rigorous Imprisonment in Illegal Mining Case.

According to the CBI, the five accused are VD Rajgopal, then Director of Mines and Geology, in Andhra government; BJP MLA Gali Janardhan Reddy, then Director; BV Srinivasa Reddy, then Managing both of M/s OMCPL, Bellary; Mehfuz Ali Khan, then Partner of M/s Devi Enterprises, Bellary and M/s Obulapuram Mining Company Pvt. Ltd.

The release reads, "The Spl. Judge for CBI Cases, Hyderabad today i.e. 06.05.2025 sentenced five accused including Sri V.D. Rajgopal, then Director of Mines & Geology, Govt. of Andhra; Sri Gali Janardhan Reddy, then Director; Sri B.V. Srinivasa Reddy, then Managing both of M/s OMCPL, Bellary; Sri Mehfuz Ali Khan, then Partner of M/s Devi Enterprises, Bellary and M/s Obulapuram Mining Company Pvt. Ltd. to 7 years' Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) with total fine of 1.4 lakh including fine of Rs 1 lakh imposed on accused company in case related to Obulapuram Illegal Mining."

Also Read | Blackouts Likely Tomorrow, May 07, During Civil Defence Mock Drills? Crash Blackout Measures To Be Tested As India Carries Out Nationwide Security Drill, Here’s What Will Happen.

The Obulapuram mining case was registered on December 8, 2009 against the aforementioned accused. It was alleged that the accused in criminal conspiracy with each other committed offences of illegal mining of iron ore by criminally trespassing into the government lands and lands of other private persons and thus caused loss of more than Rs. 800 Crore loss to the government, , the release stated.

After investigation, first chargesheet was filed by CBI on December 3, 2011 against the accused followed by three supplementary chargesheet. The court, after trial, held the accused guilty and sentenced them accordingly.

Speaking to ANI, advocate Venkateswar Rao said, "...This is also a politically motivated case...There is no case at all. We have good grounds to succeed in the appeal. Tomorrow or the day after tomorrow we will file an appeal in the court..." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)