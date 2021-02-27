Hyderabad, Feb 27 (PTI) Telangana saw 178 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total positives past 2.98 lakh while one more death pushed the aggregate to 1,633.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 30, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri 20 and Rangareddy with 15, a government bulletin said on Saturday providing details as of 8 pm on February 26.

The total number of cases stood at2,98,631 while with 148patients being cured, the total recoveries were at2,95,059.

The state has 1,939 active cases and40,821 samples were tested on Friday.

Cumulatively, over 86.59 lakh samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was over 2.32 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.54 per cent, while it was 1.4 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 98.80 per cent, while it was 97.1 per cent in the country.

