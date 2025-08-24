Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 24 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday said Hyderabad rose from manufacturing to innovation in Biotech, Pharma and Medical Technology. He assured end-to-end support for innovation in medical products using BioDesign, with the state government being a proactive partner, a CMO release said.

The Chief Minister was speaking at the Biodesign Innovation Summit at AIG Hospital in Hyderabad.

The Chief Minister said Hyderabad has a synergy of excellent academic institutions, skill development and industry partnerships, and as a result has a great workforce.

Advocating for indigenous innovation to address India's medical needs, he noted that innovators and researchers will have access to Telangana's historical medical data, all while strictly adhering to data privacy protocols, the release said.

"We will connect you to academic institutions, research, innovation bodies, the Young India Skills University and corporations. For many years, our best minds were solving problems of other countries. It is a good thing. The time has now come when we must use our intelligence to help our people," he explained.

He congratulated AIG Hospitals Chairman Dr Nageshwar Reddy for the initiative to conduct research using BioDesign in MedTech. BioDesign is a methodology that aims to solve unmet clinical needs by developing practical healthcare solutions. This is achieved not only by innovating to create devices but also by validating the solutions clinically and scaling them through manufacturing, a release said.

Highlighting that Telangana is now a hub for India's Life Sciences, he said medical devices and technology are crucial for the state. The state saw investments in diagnostic devices, imaging technologies, implants, surgical equipment and digital health solutions.

By 2034, Telangana will become a $1 trillion economy and by 2047, we will become a $3 trillion state, the Chief Minister said.

Telangana established India's largest dedicated Medical Devices Park at Sultanpur with more than 60 global and domestic companies already operating. It has the best infrastructure for research, prototyping, testing and manufacturing, he added.

Commending local startups, MSMEs and companies for the good work, the Chief Minister said this ecosystem makes Hyderabad a unique, vibrant destination. (ANI)

