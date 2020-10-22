Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 22 (ANI): Former Home Minister of Telangana State, Nayani Narasimha Reddy passed away at Apollo Hospital here on Wednesday night. He was 86-years-old.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed shock over the death of the former minister. The CM recalled his association with Nayani Narasimha Reddy during the Telangana separate statehood movement and in the state government.

The CM has conveyed his condolences to members of the bereaved family. He instructed the Chief Secretary to arrange the last rites for the departed leader with 'official honours.'

Nayani Narasimha Reddy's body was shifted to the minister quarters in Banjara Hills on Thursday. (ANI)

