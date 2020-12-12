New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday to discuss the long-pending issues pertaining to the southern state.

In a 40-minute meeting with Modi, Rao raised various state issues and appealed to the prime minister for the release of pending funds, according to official sources.

Also Read | Bihar: RTI Activist Amit Rai Dies by Suicide in Buxar District.

Rao's meeting with Modi after a year comes at time when the former has announced that he will play an active role in national politics and help develop an alternative political force against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre.

The Telangana chief minister is in the national capital on a three-day official visit. He has already met Home Minister Amit Shah, Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Aviation, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Will Be Free for All in Kerala, Says CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

He has plans to meet other central ministers, including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Sunday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)