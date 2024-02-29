Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 29 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy released a mega District Selection Committee (DSC) notification on Thursday to fill 11,062 posts in the education department.

The state government issued a notification to fill 11,062 teacher posts.

In a post in 'X' CM Revanth Reddy said, "Good news for job seekers in the state. The state government has taken another important step to make your dreams come true. Today we released the notification for Mega DSC with 11,062 posts in education department. My best wishes to all the candidates appearing for the DSC exam. I sincerely wish you success."

Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Government Whip Beerla Ilaiah and top officials of the State Education Department were also present during the event.

Earlier, the Telangana Chief Minister formally launched two more guarantees: LPG cylinder refill at Rs 500 and up to 200 units of free electricity. The government already implemented two guarantees, free bus travel for women and enhanced Arogyasri limit to Rs 10 lakh from Rs 5 lakh.

Elaborating on the two guarantees launched ahead of upcoming general elections, Telangana Minister Uttam Kumar said, "One of the guarantees is Rs 500 gas cylinder to the households and the second is 200 units free electricity for all domestic consumers in Telangana. So this is another step forward in fulfilling the assurances and guarantees that we gave for elections." (ANI)

