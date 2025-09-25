Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 25 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday directed the state administration to remain on high alert after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast heavy rain over the next two days.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), officials across all departments have been instructed to closely monitor flood-prone areas and take proactive measures to ensure public safety. The chief minister has also instructed district collectors to assess flood situations in areas prone to regular flooding and to relocate residents from low-lying regions to relief camps as a precautionary measure.

The Telangana CMO said that authorities have also been ordered to halt traffic on waterlogged roads and ensure the safety of causeways. The Electricity Department has been tasked with maintaining an uninterrupted power supply while addressing public safety concerns, including the removal of hanging wires during heavy rainfall.

Additionally, educational institutions have also been advised to remain vigilant during the Dussehra holidays, and citizens have been urged to avoid venturing outdoors during the downpour. In Hyderabad, teams from GHMC, HYDRAA, NDRF, and SDRF have been placed on standby to respond to emergencies.

Meanwhile, Telangana has received a 25 pc excess rainfall this southwest monsoon season, with the state recording 89 cm of rain against its normal 71 cm. The capital Hyderabad, in particular, had experienced a 51% excess rainfall, with the district receiving 91 cm of rainfall compared to its normal 60 cm. However, the urbanised conditions in Hyderabad led to the urban heat island effect, which played a crucial role in enhancing rainfall activity. The rising temperatures in the city, currently between 28 and 32°C, have resulted in increased rainfall intensity.

Earlier, on September 15, areas such as Amberpet received 15 cm of rainfall, while Charminar, Golconda, and Begumpet received 10 cm, thus resulting in havoc-like conditions. (ANI)

