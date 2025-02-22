Nagarkurnool (Telangana) [India], February 22 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed deep shock over the SLBC tunnel accident on Saturday. The Chief Minister alerted the officials soon after receiving information about the collapse of the roof at the tunnel which injured many people.

According to an official statement by the CMO, CM Reddy ordered district Collector, Superintendent of Police, Fire Services department, Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) and Irrigation officials to rush to the spot and take up relief measures immediately.

Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Advisor Adityanath Das and Irrigation officials left for the accident site in a special helicopter, on the instructions of the CM.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao also hit out at CM Reddy, saying that the latter should take responsibility for the accident.

"The state Chief Minister Revanth Reddy should take full responsibility for the accident at the SLBC tunnel. The fact that another tragedy has occurred in the state before the incident of the retaining wall collapse in Sunkishala is a testament to the failure of the Congress government," KTR said in post on X.

He further alleged that such accidents happen due to collusion with contractors and evasion by supervisors.

"Such a series of incidents is happening due to the collusion with contractors, the evasion of supervision in the hunt for commissions, and the complete compromise on quality standards. If anyone is trapped inside in this roof collapse incident, rescue operations should be carried out on a war footing to bring them out safely," his post read.

Urging the government to follow the construction rules laid out, he said, "To prevent such tragedies from happening in the future, the state government should ensure that the work is done as per the rules and regulations without getting in the way of the commissions. What will the Congress leaders, who caused a ruckus when a single pillar in a barrage collapsed as part of the Kaleshwaram project, say about the series of failures occurring under their government?"

He also demanded an investigation into the incident.

"The government, which hid the facts to protect the contractor in the Sunkishala accident, should at least conduct a transparent investigation into the SLBC incident and reveal the causes of the accident," he added.

Meanwhile, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy also expressed shock over the SLBC tunnel accident, and ordered the officials to also rescue anyone trapped inside the tunnel.

Earlier today, a section of the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel in Nagarkurnool district of the state collapsed. (ANI)

