Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 14 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy announced plans to enact a law mandating a 10 to 15 per cent salary deduction for government employees who fail to care for their parents.

Addressing an event in Hyderabad on Monday, Reddy recalled that while distributing appointment letters to Group-1 and Group-2 selected candidates, he had stated that nearly 90 per cent of the selected candidates come from poor backgrounds.

He said that if any of them, after getting married, neglect their parents, a portion of their salary would be deducted and paid directly to their parents.

"Recently, while distributing appointment letters to Group-1 and Group-2 selected candidates, I made a statement. I said that 90 per cent of the selected candidates come from poor backgrounds, and if, after getting married, any one of them does not take care of their parents, then 10 to 15 per cent will be deducted from their salary and directly given to their parents. For this, a law will be enacted," the CM said.

The Chief Minister also spoke about the Telangana government's 'Pranam Scheme', under which neglected parents will be brought to day-care centres where all basic facilities will be provided, and the government will act as a family for them.

"Today, under the Pranam Scheme, the government is bringing such neglected parents to day-care centres, where all facilities will be provided to them, and the government will stand as a family for them. Parents who sacrifice everything for society and for their children deserve care and dignity, and to support them, we are starting this Pranam programme," Reddy added.

Emphasising the sacrifices parents make, Reddy said they work tirelessly, often foregoing their own needs, to educate and support their children. However, he noted that in some cases, parents are neglected in old age.

"Parents work hard, turning their blood into sweat, and take care of their children even if they themselves do not eat food. They save every penny and provide education and assets to their children. However, in some instances, when these parents grow old, they are neglected by their own children," Reddy said.

According to the Telangana government's official website, under the Pranaam initiative, the government has allocated Rs 50 crore to provide essential equipment and build confidence among persons with disabilities. Opportunities are being created across all fields to ensure no one is left behind in a competitive world. In addition to reservations in education and employment, financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh will be provided to couples in which both partners are persons with disabilities. (ANI)

