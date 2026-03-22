Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 22 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy conducted a comprehensive review meeting on the development of the sacred Bhadrachalam Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy Temple. The meeting focused on ensuring that the temple's expansion and modernisation efforts align with its spiritual and traditional significance.

The review meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, along with ministers Konda Surekha, Tummala Nageswara Rao, and Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy.

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Members of Parliament Vem Narender Reddy and Balaram Naik were also present, along with Chief Secretary Ramkrishna Rao, Principal Secretaries Seshadri and Srinivasa Raju, Endowments Department Principal Secretary Shailaja Ramaiyer, Commissioner Hanumantha Rao, temple Executive Officer, priests, and other officials.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister reviewed various design proposals for temple development, prepared in accordance with the land acquisition completed so far. He emphasised that all development works must strictly adhere to Agama Shastra principles and should not disturb the temple's natural and spiritual ambience.

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Revanth Reddy directed officials to plan the development works in three phases to ensure that devotees do not face any inconvenience during the execution. He instructed that priority be given to identifying works that can be completed before the upcoming Godavari Pushkaralu, and to prepare detailed estimates for the first phase accordingly.

The Chief Minister also stressed the need for constructing and improving ghats near the temple in line with the Pushkaralu plans, to accommodate the expected influx of pilgrims.

Setting a clear timeline, he directed officials to complete the first phase of development works by March 31, 2027. Additionally, he instructed that plans and cost estimates for the remaining phases should be prepared in advance, so that work can continue seamlessly after the conclusion of the Pushkaralu festival.

The review highlights the government's commitment to preserving the sanctity of the historic temple while enhancing facilities for devotees through carefully planned development. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)