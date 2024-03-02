Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 2 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is set to launch the "Indiramma" housing scheme on March 11 and has instructed the officials to make the necessary arrangements for the launch of the housing programme for the poor in the state, the Chief Minister's office said in a press release.

"As part of the implementation of six guarantees, the government will take up the ambitious housing scheme as a prestigious programme," Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said.

Also Read | Gurugram Road Accident: Man Dies After Speeding Car Hits His Scooter in Old Railway Road (Watch Video).

CM Revanth Reddy, along with Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and Chief Minister's Advisor Vem Narendra Reddy held a review meeting to prepare guidelines for the implementation of the housing scheme. Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, R&B Secretary Srinivasa Raju, and other officials also participated.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to extend the housing scheme benefit to all the eligible poor who did not possess their own houses. The officials have been asked to finalise the guidelines accordingly.

Also Read | WBPSC Food SI Admit Card 2024 Released at psc.wb.gov.in, Know Steps to Download Hall Tickets.

The CM said that priority should be given to all the eligible people who submitted applications in the Praja Palana.

CM Revanth Reddy cautioned the officials not to repeat the mistakes committed by the previous government in the construction of double-bed room houses and original beneficiaries are only benefited.

A tentative decision is taken to grant 3500 houses to each constituency in the meeting. The CM expressed his hope that the dream of owning a house for the homeless poor will be fulfilled in a phased manner.

Under the Indiramma housing scheme, the government will provide Rs 5 lakh financial assistance to construct the house to those who already own a housing plot. A piece of land and Rs 5 lakh will be given as a housing scheme benefit to the poor who do not possess the plot. The chief minister instructed the officials to prepare the rules and guidelines for the release of funds in a phased manner.

CM Revanth said that strict guidelines should be made to prevent the misuse of the funds to be received by the beneficiaries.

The CM suggested that different types of house models and designs will be made available for those who are building a house on their own plot. A kitchen and toilet are required in the construction of the house under the housing scheme.

The CM also suggested to the officials to handover the responsibilities of monitoring house construction to the engineering wings in the various departments. These responsibilities will be given to the engineering wings under the supervision of the district collectors. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)