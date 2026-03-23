Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 23 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday announced that the state government is ready to constitute a Cabinet Sub Committee led by Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on the Musi Rejuvenation Project.

Speaking in the Legislative Council today, the Chief Minister said that the government formulated a roadmap for the development of Musi and assured that all the displaced will be provided rehabilitation.

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"The state government gives its word through you to the residents of the Musi catchment area. We will not render anyone homeless. The state government will provide rehabilitation for everyone. It will elevate the standards required for a better way of life. It will provide education and healthcare. It will offer the necessary financial assistance to women's groups to engage in business. We will not leave anyone homeless," the CM said.

He appealed to the political parties to stop false propaganda against the Musi project.

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"If the opposition feels uncomfortable submitting suggestions directly to me, I am ready to constitute a Cabinet Sub-Committee," he added.

The Chief Minister criticised the previous BRS government for abandoning the Musi project. He said that the government is ready to seek suggestions on the project.

Stating that the government secured permission to develop an underpass road at Begumpet Airport, CM Reddy said that it was the first of its kind project in the country.

"Our objective is to minimise the need for vehicles to halt at traffic signals within the city, thereby ensuring a smooth flow of traffic. Measures were also taken to clear encroachments from footpaths in order to safeguard human lives and allocate designated spaces for street vendors. To ease the parking problem, a multi-level car parking facility was also established near KBR Park. The works for the elevated corridors along the Nalgonda and Vijayawada routes were also in progress," he said.

The Chief Minister highlighted Telangana Rising 2047 and the development of PURE, CURE and RARE regions for sustainable development and economic growth of the entire Telangana state.

"We will also establish an industrial corridor spanning an area of 10,000 square kilometres," he said.

The CM explained how Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru are facing the threat of increasing air pollution, traffic problems, floods and other civic problems.

"Hyderabad is known as the 'City of Rocks and Lakes'. Although we often refer to it as the 'Old City', it represents the original core of the metropolis. The city is home to numerous historical landmarks, including the Charminar, Gulzar Houz, and the Legislative Council building where we are currently situated," he stated.

The CM pointed out that despite possessing such a glorious history, Hyderabad city is now facing challenges. In view of the exponential increase in vehicles, the Chief Minister emphasised that there is an urgent need to establish adequate parking facilities to accommodate this growing volume of vehicles.

Apart from developing Secunderabad and Cherlapally railway stations, the CM said that Metro rail expansion works will start soon.

"We have decided to take over the Metro project after holding discussions with L&T. Since the Metro rail lacked last-mile connectivity, the government proposed Metro expansion, and the union government also responded positively," he said.

CM Revanth Reddy said that relocation of pollution industries in Hyderabad City outside the ORR will help to provide land for the middle class.

"As a result, Hyderabad will become a more livable city. The plans regarding the development works currently underway across 29 different locations were already announced. Introduced the HILT policy to ensure that Hyderabad does not face air pollution like Delhi. We are reclassifying land from industrial zones to multi-use zones," he said.

The CM said that the government prepared a big plan to construct an elevated corridor running through the heart of the city, alongside the Musi River, stretching from Gandipet to Gourelli. The corridor will help to travel from Gandipet to Gourelli--a distance of just 40 kilometres in a short time.

To ensure transparency in the administration, CM Revanth Reddy said that the government introduced a specific policy for every department.

He said, "Our focus is not a mere Good Governance,' but rather on 'Smart Governance'. To facilitate ease of administration and foster coordination among officials, we have implemented a unified policy framework for the entire Core Urban Region Economy. We also divided the city of Hyderabad into three municipal corporations strategically." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)