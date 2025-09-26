Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 26 (ANI): Telangana Government is set to redefine the definition of Tourism in the state. Apart from regular visits to wildlife forests and waterfalls, the government is ready to introduce a slew of new services for both domestic and international tourists to ensure a delightful experience.

The services include overnight stays in the forests and safaris, double-decked boat rides, helicopter tours, introducing traditional cuisine to every tourist, and making advanced state-of-the-art medical services available.

In a bid to promote Telangana Tourism on a grand scale, the state government is organising the "Telangana Tourism Conclave-2025" at Shilparamam -- an arts and crafts village located in Madhapur, Hyderabad -- on World Tourism Day, scheduled for Saturday, a release said on Friday.

According to the release, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will unveil the roadmap and vision for promoting Telangana Tourism at the conclave, which State Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, State Tourism Development Corporation Chairman Patel Ramesh Reddy, and others will attend.

The State Government set a target of attracting Rs 15,000 crore in investments in the tourism sector and providing a large number of employment opportunities to the youth. As part of that, the government is inviting public-private partnership (PPP) and also 100 per cent private investments. Many investors who studied the state government's new tourism policy expressed their willingness to set up international-standard hotels, wellness centres, and hospitality projects in the state.

include a state-of-the-art wellness center in the Ananthagiri Hills in a joint venture with Jesom and Zen Megha, a wine making unit from grape harvest, Taj Safari in the forest area, waterfront resorts by Mahendra Company, five-star hotels, Ginger hotels in tier 2 cities in Telangana, a wellness retreat in Nagarjuna Sagar and Taiwan's Fo Guang Shan is ready to develop a wedding destination center at Buddhavan more attractive.

These companies will sign agreements in the presence of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. The government is attracting Rs 15,000 crore in investments, which will create 50,000 jobs directly and indirectly through the agreements.

Hyderabad has already emerged as a destination for world-class film production centres. The state government has decided to further develop the film industry and provide a friendly environment for the global film industry, ensuring that a maximum number of films are produced in Hyderabad. As part of this, the "Film in Telangana Portal" will be launched on Saturday.

Through this portal, single-window permissions will be granted for film productions, and instant permission can be obtained for shootings in various locations using AI. With these easy procedures, Hyderabad will become a hub for national and international film productions.

With the availability of better medical care at affordable prices, people from all over the world are already visiting hospitals in Hyderabad in large numbers. To attract them in larger numbers, the state government will launch the Telangana Medical Value Tourism (MVT) portal on Saturday. This portal will provide complete information about the hospitals and leading doctors in Hyderabad.

Information about insurance facilities, visa issuance, and visa extension will also be available on the portal. The details on how to reach the hospital from the airport, as well as translators for those coming from specific countries, will be updated in the portal for their convenience. The portal also offers a wide range of employment opportunities.

The state was not fully equipped with helicopter tourism till now. The government is introducing Helicopter Tourism, keeping in mind the increasing living standards and providing a new experience for tourists. Initially, the helicopter services will start from Hyderabad - Somasila - Srisailam.

It will be further expanded based on the demand from the tourists. The state government is also trying to get seaplane permits. Seaplane excursions from Nagarjuna Sagar to Srisailam and from Srisailam to Bhadrachalam are also part of the new tourism plan. The state government decided to make seaplanes available in the state that can only be launched on water. A feasibility study is underway in this regard.

Telangana is blessed with a variety of cuisines. Hyderabadi Biryani is already a renowned cuisine worldwide. Now, some more traditional snacks, such as Sarvapindi, Sakinalu, and the famous Boti Curry, will be promoted as special dishes worldwide.

A map has been prepared with the specialities in cuisines in each region of the state. The government will sign agreements with the Netherlands government to introduce these dishes to the world. With these agreements, the international demand for Telangana dishes is expected to rise, resulting in increased local employment opportunities.

The government accorded top priority to the safety and security of every tourist visiting Telangana. The number of tourist police will be increased to 90 from 15 soon. Recently, women from other states and countries have been visiting the state's tourist places alone. These tourist police will provide safety services to them.

The tourism department is entering into agreements with IRCTC and other travel agencies to ensure that tourists visiting Telangana can travel smoothly on trains, buses, and other modes of transportation. With these, the vehicles desired by tourists will be available. Heavy vehicles and caravans will be made available in proportion to the number of tourists.

A digital tourism card will be made available. By recharging this card, tourists will receive discounts at various temples, vehicles, and hotels. It will be a great relief for tourists as the same card can be used at many places.

The Telangana government will sign an agreement with 'Book My Show' to organise big events in Telangana. An ecosystem will be developed to organise big film events, exhibitions and other programmes. The government will also present awards to hotels and other institutions in the tourism sector, recognising their valuable services to the visiting tourists.

As part of the promotion of water sports, the state government will launch a 120-seat double-decker boat in Hussain Sagar on Saturday. The boat has been named after Muchukunda, the original name of Musi, which was once the lifeline of Hyderabad, added the release. (ANI)

