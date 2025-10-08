Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 7 (ANI): A case has been registered against Congress leader and Jubilee Hills Assembly in-charge Naveen Yadav for allegedly distributing voter ID cards in the Madhura Nagar area of Hyderabad.

The case was filed following a complaint by a Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) official, who acted upon a newspaper report and accompanying photographs showing Yadav distributing voter ID cards to local residents.

"Based on the complaint and the newspaper report, we have registered a case under the Representation of the People Act," a Madhura Nagar Police official said.

Earlier on Monday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Raghunandan Rao submitted a complaint to the Election Commission, along with photographic evidence related to the alleged incident.

The police are investigating the case to ascertain how the voter ID cards were obtained and distributed.

Meanwhile, BRS Working President KT Rama Rao slammed the Revanth Reddy-led government in Telangana after the minimum bus fare was hiked by Rs 10.

Taking a jibe at the Mahalaxmi Scheme, which provides free bus tickets to women, KT Rama Rao said that the Congress wants to garner votes in the present without considering the future. He said that ultimately, the household expenditure will increase with the move to raise bus fares.

The BRS leader told ANI, "Wherever it is a Congress Government, there is a strange atmosphere there. They do not think of the future. They just want votes in the present. So, they launch new schemes. They call it free for women, but the men have to pay twice the charge; bus pass charges for children are also increased. So, ultimately, the cost to a household increases."

He added that the party will continue to oppose the bus fare hike till the Telangana government rolls it back.

"The Congress Government makes promises mindlessly for votes and then fails to fulfil them later. Bus ticket prices have been hiked by Rs 10 in Hyderabad. The party will take this matter seriously and continue to protest until the Government rolls this back," he said. (ANI)

