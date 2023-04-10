Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 10 (ANI): Communist Party of India (CPI) National Secretary K Narayana on Monday said the party would organise a padayatra from April 14 to May 15 throughout India against PM Modi government's rule.

"A call has been given by CPI from April 14 to May 15, to launch a padayatra to meet the people. We will go to every village, meet the people and explain the dangerous rule of the PM Modi government in all aspects including corporate, development and all common problems. We are conducting this program throughout India," CPI National Secretary K Narayana told ANI in Hyderabad.

Also Read | COVID-19 Cases Are Rising, but Don't Panic, Maintain Hygiene: IMA.

"We want to explain the dangers coming from the Prime Minister to the country, the Constitution, democracy and secularism. We also want to unite all anti-BJP forces," he added.

Speaking on PM Modi's degree he said, "I am unable to understand how he is lying being a Prime Minister. He is lying about everything including his graduation certificate. This is not about the qualification or the Prime Minister, the question is why is he hiding his graduation certificate unethically and lying about it."

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Tanishka Sujit, 15-Year-Old Indore Girl Set To Appear for BA Final Year Exams; Recalls Meet With PM Narendra Modi, His Encouraging Words.

He also appreciated KCR's decision to participate in the bid for the Vishakhapatnam steel plant and said, "Telangana Chief Minister KCR is ready to participate in the bid for the Visakhapatnam steel plant. Around 32 students died during the agitation 'Visakha Ukku Andhrula Hakku'. It is a prestigious public sector undertaking."

Telangana state government is ready to participate in the bid. We welcome the decision and congratulate Telangana CM. CPI and our trade unions will support KCR to keep the public sector, he further said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)