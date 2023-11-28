Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 28 (ANI): In view of the state election, all educational institutions in the Hyderabad district will remain closed on November 29 and 30.

Hyderabad district collector Anudeep Durishetty announced the holiday for all educational institutions in Hyderabad. Schools and colleges will reopen on December 1.

"In view of the Telangana Assembly Elections 2023, all educational institutions in Hyderabad district will remain closed on November 29 and 30. Regular activities will resume on December 1," posted Durishetty on X.

The state is set to go to the polls on November 30.

The state is poised for a three-cornered contest between the ruling BRS, which is bidding to return to the hustings for a third straight term, the Congress, and a resurgent BJP.

In the last Assembly elections in 2018, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), previously known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), won 88 of the 119 seats, hogging 47.4 per cent of the total vote share.

The Congress came in a distant second with just 19 seats, while the BJP drew a blank. (ANI)

