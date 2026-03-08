Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 8 (ANI): Jillelaguda BRS Party Ex-Corporator Mekala Vijayalakshmi Ravinder Reddy, along with followers, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of Telangana party State President Ramchander Rao and MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy at the Telangana BJP State office in Hyderabad's Nampally area.

Maheshwaram BJP's contested MLA Andela Sriramulu and other senior BJP leaders participated in the event.

Earlier on March 6, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy appealed to the government employees to strive hard to strengthen the state economy and meet the growing financial requirements in the coming days.

The Chief Minister stressed that the employees' big responsibility is to curb irregularities and generate more income in the wake of increasing requirements for financial resources for the Telangana state.

Participating in the Telangana Madiga Employees Thanksgiving programme today, the CM said that the government was releasing Rs 1000 crore every month to clear the pending bills of the retired employees.

Following the retirement of 1000 employees, CM Revanth Reddy said that the role of employees was more important in running the government in a coordinated manner.

"The responsibility of improving the government's financial system lies with government employees. If we stop illegal activities and bring funds to the treasury, schemes can be implemented successfully. Employees are the eyes, ears and the brand ambassadors of the government," he stated. (ANI)

