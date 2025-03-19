Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 19 (ANI): Telangana Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka on Wednesday tabled the 2025-26 state budget in the ongoing assembly session, saying that the state government was focusing on advancement in technology, transport, infrastructure, and environment conservation.

He said that the state government has launched the Musi riverfront development, which would make Hyderabad a pollution-free city. Moreover, a master plan has been formulated to establish Telangana as a leader in clean energy and sustainable development.

Also Read | 'The Earth Missed You': PM Narendra Modi Welcomes Sunita Williams and NASA's Crew-9 Astronauts After Extended Space Mission.

"We are developing a master plan to transform Hyderabad into a global city of international standards, focusing on technological advancement, transportation expansion, infrastructure development, and environmental conservation. As a part of this vision, we have launched the Musi Riverfront Development Project to make Hyderabad a pollution-free city. To establish Telangana as a leader in modern technology, clean energy, and sustainable development, we have formulated the 'Mega Master Plan 2050'," Vikramarka said while addressing the assembly.

He added, "Our strategic roadmap for the next decade envisions a five-fold expansion of the current $200 billion state economy into a trillion-dollar economy."

Also Read | 'Welcome Back to Earth': Chiranjeevi and R Madhavan Celebrate Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore's 'Historic Homecoming' From ISS (See Posts).

The Telangana Budget for the fiscal year 2025-26, proposes a total expenditure of Rs 3,04,965 crore, with revenue expenditure of Rs 2,26,982 crore and capital expenditure of Rs 36,504 crore

The budget proposed allocating Rs 40,232 crore to the Scheduled Caste (SC) welfare department and Rs 17,169 crore to the Scheduled Tribe welfare department. Moreover, Rs 11,405 crore has been proposed to be allocated to the Backward Classes welfare department, followed by Rs 3,591 crore for the minority welfare department and Rs 2,862 crore for the women and child welfare department.

The state Finance Minister presented the budget documents to speaker Gaddam Prasad. Telangana Ministers Sridhar Babu and Ponnam Prabhakar accompanied Vikramarka.

"The policies of our government have been carefully designed to reflect the values and aspirations of the people. Our development initiatives are aimed at empowering farmers, entrepreneurs, students, women, the elderly, daily wage workers, and IT professionals, ensuring that every segment of society benefits from our progress. As public representatives, we carry the privilege and responsibility of shaping the future of Telangana. Through collective effort, our government is committed to making Telangana a pioneer among states and establishing the Telangana model as a benchmark for the nation. The bright future of Telangana is a collective responsibility, " Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka said in his budget speech

"The plans presented in this budget are not merely financial allocations but serve as roadmaps for equitable development, economic stability, and social justice. Our government is dedicated to advancing progress through a comprehensive approach that integrates social justice, development, and welfare. The success of these initiatives will depend on the cooperation and support of each and every one of you. With steadfast determination, unwavering commitment, and the active involvement of all, we will accomplish our vision and create a brighter, more prosperous future for Telangana, " he added.

Bhatti Vikramarka said that it was their shared responsibility to rise above differences, engage in constructive dialogue, and work together to achieve outcomes that serve the greater good. He urged all members of this house to extend unwavering support to the progressive actions outlined in the budget. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)