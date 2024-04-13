Rangareddy (Telangana) [India], April 13 (ANI): A fire broke out in a fitness store in Kondapur, Rangareddy district, Telangana, on Saturday, officials said.

"A fire accident took place in a fitness store in Kondapur. We got the information today around 1pm. One fire vehicle reached the spot and controlled the fire within 45 minutes," the fire official said.

One fire tender swiftly responded to the call and brought the situation under control.

The cause of the fire is yet to be known.

No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

