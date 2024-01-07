Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 7 (ANI): A fire broke out at a tiffin centre in old Santosh Nagar of Telangana's Hyderabad on Sunday evening.

Upon receiving information of the incident, the fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was brought under control, said officials.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Speculation Rife Over Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Contesting From Cuttack Constituency.

No injuries or casualties were reported in the incident.

"It was a minor fire incident that took place a few hours ago. There are no casualties," Ranjit, an assistant district fire officer said.

Also Read | Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Says Toll-Free Mumbai Coastal Road Project To Be Partly Opened for Traffic This Month-End (See Pics).

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)