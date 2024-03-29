Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 29 (ANI): A fire broke out on a plot used to dump vehicles in the Namapally area of Hyderabad district, officials said on Friday.

Fire services reached the spot of the incident and conducted dousing operations to put out the blaze.

No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Further details on the matter are awaited. (ANI)

