Jammu, March 29: At least ten bodies were recovered on Friday from the accident site on Jammu-Srinagar national highway where a cab plunged into a gorge, said officials. Officials said that in the early hours of Friday a cab carrying passengers fell into a deep gorge after it went out of the driver’s control near the Battery Chashma on the national highway in Ramban district. Jammu and Kashmir Road Accident: One Army Personnel Killed, One Injured After Vehicle Plunges Into Deep Gorge in Poonch (Watch Video)

The officials said, “Ten bodies have been recovered from the accident site. Teams of police, SDRF and quick response team (QRT) were immediately pressed into service after the report about the accident was received." “Incessant rain and darkness initially hampered the rescue operation, which was restarted with the first light on Friday. The operation is still going on”, officials said. Jammu and Kashmir Road Accident: Two Killed After Car Skids Off Road, Falls Into Gorge in Ramban

Jammu and Kashmir Road Accident

10 passengers lost their lives after the vehicle they were travelling in fell into 300 mtr deep gorge near Battery Chashma in Ramban on #SrinagarJammu National Highway. Rescue teams are currently retrieving the dead bodies from the spot. #JammuKashmir https://t.co/FOKNZDz0b2 pic.twitter.com/Fr6f6Y8Mt8 — Suhail Nazeer (@SaahilSuhail) March 29, 2024

#WATCH | A passenger taxi rolled down a deep gorge on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway near Battery Chashma in Ramban area. Police, SDRF and civil QRT Ramban reached on spot, rescue operation is going on: J&K Police pic.twitter.com/csynkpEwov — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2024

10 feared dead after a passenger vehicle rolled down a deep gorge on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway near Battery Chashma in Ramban area. Rescue operation underway, more details awaited. @DDNewslive @diprjk pic.twitter.com/SfOlVe4K5K — DD NEWS SRINAGAR (@ddnewsSrinagar) March 29, 2024

Police, SDRF and civil QRT Ramban are undertaking the rescue operation. More details are awaited.

