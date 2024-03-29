New Delhi, March 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered the "profound sacrifice" of Jesus Christ on Good Friday, saying it teaches people compassion and forgiveness. Good Friday 2024 Wishes: PM Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee and Other Leaders Extend Greetings to Christians on the Day That Marks the Crucifixion of Jesus Christ

He said on X, "Today, on Good Friday, we remember the profound sacrifice of Jesus Christ. May everyone find strength in the lessons of compassion and forgiveness it teaches us."

PM Modi Recalls Profound Sacrifice of Jesus Christ on Good Friday

Christians across the world observe Good Friday to commemorate the crucifixion of Christ.