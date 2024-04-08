Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 8 (ANI): The Hyderabad Police on Monday arrested the son of former Bodhan MLA from Bharat Rashtra Samithi party (BRS) Mohammed Shakil Amir, in a rash driving case.

The accused, identified as Sahel had been evading arrest since December last year and was taken into custody at Hyderabad Airport soon after he returned from Dubai.

The police produced him before a magistrate, who sent him to judicial custody till April 22.

According to Shoban, Station House Officer (SHO) of Punjagutta Police Station, "As per the direction of Honourable High Court, he (Sahel) was surrendered before the Investigation officer. After the completion of formalities he was produced before court, where he was remanded 14 days."

"This case pertains to Punjagutta PS, and took place in December 2023, when he hit a traffic barricade and fled to Dubai to escape arrest," said police.

As per the police, Sahel was driving a car that rammed into the barricades in front of Praja Bhavan in Hyderabad.

No one was injured but the barricade and the front portion of the car were damaged in the incident. (ANI)

