Peshawar [Pakistan], January 9 (ANI): Bakers across Peshawar have declared an indefinite strike, protesting the Punjab government's ban on transporting flour to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the district administration's failure to issue a revised official price list.

Tandoor owners said the administrative lapse has pushed them to the brink of financial ruin, as reported by The Express Tribune.

According to The Express Tribune, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nanbai Association (Peshawar district) Chairman Khishta Gul Mohmand and Joint Secretary Jehanzeb termed Punjab's restriction on flour supply "illegal" and unjustified.

They said the move had led to an unprecedented surge in flour prices, with increases reaching up to PKR 1,700, severely disrupting the already fragile local market.

The association leaders stated that a combination of steep inflation, chronic power outages, and what they described as arbitrary actions by the local administration has made routine business operations increasingly unsustainable for tandoor owners.

Many bakeries, they said, are unable to absorb the rising costs, leaving owners struggling to sustain their livelihoods.

The officials noted that soaring flour prices in recent months, without any regulatory intervention, have pushed the sector into crisis.

They further criticised the district administration for repeatedly delaying the issuance of a new rate list.

Without updated pricing guidelines, bakers said they are frequently penalised during raids, facing fines and even arrests.

This, they argued, has created a climate of uncertainty and harassment at a time when the industry is already under immense financial pressure, as cited by The Express Tribune.

The Nanbai Association demanded three immediate steps: lifting the flour supply ban imposed by Punjab, issuing a revised price notification without further delay, and halting the ongoing crackdown on tandoor owners.

They warned that if the government fails to address these issues promptly, the economic toll on bakeries across the province will worsen.

The association said the strike will continue until their demands are met, emphasising that the livelihoods of thousands of families are at stake, as reported by The Express Tribune. (ANI)

