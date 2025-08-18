Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 18 (ANI): The Telangana government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 5 lakhs each to the families of those who lost their lives in the electrocution during a Krishnaastami procession in Ranga Reddy district, while also assuring full medical support for the injured.

State IT & Industries Minister and In-charge Minister for the erstwhile Ranga Reddy district, Duddilla Sridhar Babu, visited Gandhi Hospital and consoled the bereaved families of the Victims.

During his visit to Gandhi Hospital, Minister Sridhar announced that an ex-gratia of Rs. 5 lakhs would be provided to each of the bereaved families and that the Government would cover the entire medical expenses of the injured.

The Minister called the incident extremely tragic and unfortunate and extended his condolences to the families of the deceased.

Preliminary reports suggest that the accident was caused by live current passing through a cable wire. Instructions have been issued for a detailed inquiry under the supervision of the District Collector, and strict action will be taken against those found responsible after the inquiry report is submitted.

A special drive has been ordered across Greater Hyderabad to review and address the risks posed by hanging cables and electric wires.

Meanwhile, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao on Monday expressed shock over the electrocution incident, which killed five people and injured four others during a Krishna Janmashtami procession in Gokhale Nagar area in Hyderabad's Ramanthapur.

Condoling the demise of the deceased, KTR identified them as Krishna Yadav, Srikanth Reddy, Suresh Yadav, Rudra Vikas, and Rajendra Reddy, and appealed to the state government to extend support for the families.

"I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. I appeal to the government to support the families of the deceased," KTR said, according to an official statement.

Earlier, five people died while four others were injured on Sunday night after a chariot came into contact with high-tension electric wires during Krishna Janmasthami celebrations in the Ramanthapur area in Hyderabad.

According to the police, the injured were rushed to the hospital, while the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

"Five people died on the spot and four others were injured after receiving a live electric shock during the Sri Krishna Janmashtami procession last night. The injured were shifted to a hospital for further treatment, and the deceased bodies were sent for post-mortem examination," Uppal police inspector said. (ANI)

