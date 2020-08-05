Hyderabad, Aug 5 (PTI) Coinciding with the laying of foundationfor Ram temple in Ayodhya, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday performed a special puja at the Raj Bhavan here.

Dr.Tamilisai and her husband Dr. Soundararajan performed a special puja to the idols of Ram, Sita, Laxmana and Hanuman in front of the Darbar Hall in the sprawling Raj Bhavan, a Raj Bhavan press communique said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday laid the foundation of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

