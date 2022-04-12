Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 12 (ANI): Amid the row over paddy procurement by the Centre, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said on Tuesday said the Telangana government has decided to purchase paddy from farmers within 3 to 4 days.

Rao requested all the farmers in the state to not sell their crops at a rate lesser than the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Addressing a press conference here today, the Chief Minister said, "Telangana Cabinet has decided to purchase the Yasangi crop (Paddy). Within 3 to 4 days, we will buy the paddy. I request the farmers not to sell their crops at a rate lesser than MSP. Even if the central government is against us, we will not stop."

Amid the row of paddy procurement, the Centre on Monday had said the procurement in Telangana under the central pool has increased tremendously over the last five to six years.

"In order to fulfil the requirements of the National Food Security Act allocation in the deficit states, the Food Corporation of India (FCI) moves stocks from surplus states. However, due to increased production in parboiled consuming states, the volume of movement has decreased over a period. Currently, about 20 LMT par-boiled rice is consumed annually from FCI stocks for fulfilling the requirements under NFSA in par-boiled deficit States," said the central government statement on Monday.

Telangana Government has been demanding the Centre to procure the entire paddy produced in the State. Last year, a delegation of Ministers from the State had even met union Ministers to make a clear announcement on paddy procurement, including the quantity. However, there has been no amicable solution obtained to the problem yet. (ANI)

