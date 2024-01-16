Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 16 (ANI): The Telangana government has successfully launched the Invest in Telangana (#InvestInTelangana) campaign at the World Economic Forum, said an official statement by CMO on Tuesday.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy stated that he is participating in this conference with the aim of attracting investments to the state.

As a part of this, CM Reddy, along with IT and Industries Minister Sridhar Babu will participate in a meeting with the representatives of many global companies, said the official statement

The delegation of Telangana held key discussions with many prominent people on the first day, intending to attract huge investments to showcase the strengths of Telangana, which has developed as a major centre for IT and biomedical sciences.

CM Revanth met with World Economic Forum President Borge Brende on Monday.

He also met the organisers of the World Economic Forum and other dignitaries and discussed the investment opportunities in Telangana.

Later, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy met with Ethiopia's Deputy Prime Minister, Demeke Hassen.

The Telangana delegation, including Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Minister Sridhar Babu, met National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) President Debjani Ghosh.

They held discussions focusing on the skill development of the youth and placement commitments for those studying engineering and degree courses.

The 54th Annual Conference of the World Economic Forum is underway in Davos, Switzerland. This conference will be held for three days.

Meanwhile, Accenture's 'Pulse of Change: 2024 Index' released on Day 1 of the WEF in Davos showed positive news for India. According to the survey, In India the rapid pace of change holds continued potential for wide-ranging impact on leaders in the year ahead.

A striking 89% of leaders in India anticipate an even faster rate of change in 2024. 76% of leaders in India see change as an opportunity, and 63% expect revenue growth to accelerate in 2024. Fifty-eight percent of C-suite leaders in India expect the pace of technology disruption to accelerate even further in 2024. (ANI)

