Hyderabad, Jun 23 (PTI) Telangana government has requested the Centre to allot Rs 2,850 crore under AMRUT (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation) 2.0 to set up sewerage treatment plants and sewer networks in the city.

In a memorandum submitted to Union Minister for Urban and Housing Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri, Telangana Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao said the total investment required for the projects would be Rs 8,684.54 crore and the State government would bear two-thirds of the total cost.

“These works, once done, will ensure Hyderabad Urban Agglomeration (HUA) has the distinction of processing 100 per cent of its sewerage generated and will hold good for the next three decades,” he said in the memorandum.

In a separate letter to the Union Minister, Rama Rao said the Telangana government is exploring an option for smart urban mobility solutions such as personal rapid transit system and ropeway systems to act as feeder services to Metro Rail and MMTS (Multi-Modal Transport System).

Rama Rao requested Puri to use his good offices with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to provide standards, specifications and legal/regulatory framework to take the project forward.

