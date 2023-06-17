Hyderabad, Jun 17 (PTI) The Telangana government on Saturday emphasised its drive to alleviate the drinking water woes in the state through the flagship 'Mission Bhagiratha' scheme by supplying clean drinking water to over 57 lakh houses.

The scheme has reached 57.01 lakh houses in 23,839 rural habitations, 121 municipalities, 136 rural habitations in hilly and forest areas and others in the state.

The implementation of 'Mission Bhagiratha' has helped in addressing the problem of flourosis in water in Nalgonda district, the state government said in a statement.

The government is celebrating the flagship drinking water scheme on June 18 as part of its ongoing decennial celebrations of state formation.

Mission Bhagiratha has received praise from the Centre's Jal Shakti Ministry for supplying safe drinking water to all citizens in the state, it said, adding that the scheme has also received several awards.

The state government has kicked off 'Urban Bhagiratha' to cater to the water requirements in Hyderabad, it said.

