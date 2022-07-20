Hyderabad, Jul 20 (PTI) The Telangana government has submitted a report to the Centre with a preliminary estimation of Rs 1,400 crore damage due to recent heavy rains and flood in the state.

It sought immediate financial assistance of Rs 1,000 crore from the Central government, an official release said on Wednesday night.

Also Read | Presidential Election Results 2022: Delhi BJP Plans 'Abhinandan Yatra' Led by JP Nadda After Counting of Votes for Presidential Poll.

Heavy rains and flood last week led to inundation of low-lying areas and damage to agriculture crops and others in the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)