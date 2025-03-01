Hyderabad, Mar 1 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday said that the state government will deal sternly with illegal mining of sand and other minerals.

The chief minister asserted that stringent action against illegal mining is the only solution to generate more revenue, according to an official release.

At a review of the Mining department, the officials briefed the CM about the measures taken to curb illegal transportation of sand and generate more revenues for the last one month.

Making several suggestions to the officials on mining in sand reaches, transport and sand supply to the consumers at affordable prices, Revanth Reddy said that the TGMDC (Mineral Development Corporation) should only supply sand for construction works which are being taken up by various departments including Irrigation, Roads and Buildings, Panchayat Raj etc.

He directed the officials that the sand required by companies undertaking large-scale construction should be supplied through TGMDC.

The chief minister emphasised that the government should supply sand at reasonable prices which help the consumers not to rely on illegal suppliers.

In view of the huge usage of sand in Hyderabad city and surrounding areas, he directed the Mining department to open sand stock points that will provide a facility to consumers to purchase sand for small requirements.

The Mining officials were also instructed to invite tenders immediately for the auction of long-pending minor mineral blocks, the release added.

