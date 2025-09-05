New Delhi [India], September 5 (ANI): In view of the recent heavy rains that caused loss of crops, property, and human life in Telangana, a delegation from the Telangana Government urged the Union Government on Thursday to extend immediate financial assistance of Rs 16,000 crore, stated a release.

The delegation, led by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, included the state Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswar Rao, Special Representative of the Telangana Government in New Delhi A.P. Jithender Reddy, and senior officials.

They met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his official residence in New Delhi and submitted a detailed memorandum.

Explaining the unprecedented rainfall in the state from August 25 to 28, the ministers highlighted the large-scale devastation and damage to infrastructure.

Rainfall recorded so far in the monsoon season has been 25 per cent above normal, with eight districts recording excess rainfall ranging between 65 per cent and 95 per cent. Continuous rains have caused heavy losses to government and private property, crops, livestock, and human lives.

The ministers also informed that the State Government has mobilised all available resources to carry out relief measures.

Seven NDRF teams, fifteen SDRF teams, and around 100 Army personnel are actively engaged in rescue and relief operations. Field-level monitoring helped in minimising the loss of human lives.

However, over the past 72 hours, the intense rains have severely damaged roads, railway tracks, culverts, electric poles, transformers, and other infrastructure, disrupting everyday life across the state. The delegation appealed to the Union Home Minister to declare this a national disaster.

They also requested that a Central Government team be deputed to visit the flood-affected areas and assess the damage firsthand.

According to preliminary estimates, 22 people have lost their lives so far. Loss of livestock, crop damage, and house damage are still being assessed.

As per the preliminary estimates, the total damage has been estimated at Rs 5018.72 crores.

The ministers reminded that last year, due to heavy rains in Khammam and surrounding districts, the State Government had sought Rs 11,713 crores in assistance.

The ministers further stated that no special funds were released so far, except for routine allocations, which hampered rehabilitation works. Hence, they urged that the previously requested Rs 11,713 crores, along with the present requirement of Rs 5,018 crores -- a total of Rs 16,732 crores -- be released immediately.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah responded positively to the request. He assured that a Central inter-ministerial team would soon be deputed to Telangana to assess the damage.

The meeting was also attended by Arvind Kumar, Special Chief Secretary (Revenue, Disaster Management), Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Principal Secretary (Finance), Raghunandan Rao, Secretary (Agriculture), and Gaurav Uppal, Secretary (Coordination, Central Projects and CSS). (ANI)

