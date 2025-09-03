Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 3 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy affirmed that the state government will complete the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) works and fulfil the farmers' dreams soon, a press release said.

Participating in the YS Rajashekhara Reddy Memorial Awards- 2025 programme in Hyderabad on Tuesday, the Chief Minister remembered that former CM YS Rajashekhara Reddy took up the SLBC project to address the fluoride menace in the erstwhile Nalgonda district.

Also Read | School Assembly News Headlines Today, 3 September 2025: Check and Read Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories During Daily Assembly.

The works were already completed on a 30 km stretch of tunnel. The government is committed to completing the pending works of the tunnel and solving the farmers' plights in the drought-hit Nalgonda district, the CM said, as per the release.

Recalling CM YSR's strong desire to make Rahul Gandhi the PM of the country, CM Revanth Reddy said that Congress leader YS Sharmila and he will strive to fulfil the dream of the former chief minister of the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh.

Also Read | School Holiday in Jammu: All Schools in Jammu Division To Remain Closed on September 3 Due to Inclement Weather; Conduct Online Classes Wherever Possible, Says Directorate.

According to the press release, the Telangana government was implementing a slew of welfare schemes, including Fine Rice distribution to 3.10 crore poor free of cost, fee reimbursement, free power supply to agriculture, waiver of Rs 20,617 crore farm loans of 25,35,694 farmers and a Rs 500 bonus to the farmers.

We waived farm loans within three months of coming to power in the state. It was YSR who promoted agriculture as a profitable profession and signed the first file as CM, which included free power supply, loan waivers, and lifting cases booked against farmers, he said.

Furthermore, the CM stated that YSR conceived the Chevella-Pranahita project to alleviate the drought situation by utilising the waters of the River Godavari.

The CM Reddy criticised former CM K Chandrashekhar Rao for making adverse comments on Paddy cultivation by the Telangana farmers.

The CM also recollected former CM YSR's reply to his comments as the first-time MLA during the debate on the budget. "During his stint as CM, YSR always answered the opposition without arrogance," CM Reddy said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)