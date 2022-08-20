Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 20 (ANI): The 12th edition of a four-day Grand Nursery Mela inaugurated on August 18 will conclude on Monday.

The inauguration was done by Telangana Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Rao said, "Telangana government has ambitiously taken the initiative to plant trees. In the past, people (political opponents) used to plant a sapling just for the photo opportunity. But after Telangana was formed, measures were taken to ensure that 85 per cent of the saplings survive after plantation. About 31.6 per cent greenery has increased and steps have been taken to revive and rejuvenate Telangana's forests."

The Minister said the TRS government has set up nurseries in every village. He said that through the nurseries free saplings are distributed to the people in villages. He said that over 240 crore saplings have been planted in the state so far.

Over 140 stalls have been set up from states across the country which cascade the rarest of the rare plants.

The event is open for visitors between 9 am to 9 pm.

"More than 140 stalls are installed from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. We have flowers and fruit plants. We also have the exotic and rarest plants which have medicinal uses. Adenium, cactus, orchids and Bonsai are available here. Grass, clay, organic fertilizer, and pesticides are also on display. There are stalls from Haryana and also Hyderabad's big nurseries are here. Apart from this food products and organic food materials are also exhibited here. Zafran, honey and dry fruit from Kashmir are also out on display," organiser, Khaleed Ahmed said.

Ranging from orchids to lilies, to lotuses, a wide range of flowers are on display.

Different kinds of pots are also available here including terracotta, clay, ceramic, fibre and grow bags. Also, there are miniatures of Hydroponic systems which can be used in the kitchen.

"There are many rare plants one of them is Mia Zaki and it's from Japan and the fruit cost is Rs. 2 lakh per kilo. We have black mango plant, we also have the rarest eka bilvam. Sandalwood, allspice plant, Indigo Blue, Rita plant and multivitamins plant and many more," Stall owner, K Anand told ANI.

The visitors were seen mesmerised by the one of its kind Grand Nursery Mela.

"We found nice plants here including herbs and mint, oregano and lemon balm. So it's a good place and the prices are quite competitive," said Priyanka (visitor). (ANI)

