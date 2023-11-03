Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 2 (ANI): Telangana Haj Committee Chairman Syed Saleem on Thursday exuded confidence in Bharat Rashtra Samithi coming to power again in the upcoming assembly election.

"Our(BRS) government is coming to power again. No one can stop this government. As soon as we form a government, I will personally send 11 media persons and 11 common people to Umrah. Our government is surely forming in Telangana," Syed Saleem said reporters here.

He said that he would not go behind any posts.

"I don't flatter anyone for posts. It's KCR's (K Chandrashekar Rao's) wish whether to give me any post or not. I never go behind posts. If I had done it, I would have become the Prime Minister but I have never done any such thing," he said.

Telangana is set to witness an intriguing triangular contest between the BRS, Congress and BJP.In the previous Assembly elections in 2018, the BRS won 88 of the 119 seats, hogging 47.4 per cent of the total vote share. The Congress finished a distant second with 19 seats and a vote share of 28.7 per cent.

Assembly elections in Telangana will be held on November 30 and counting of votes will take place on December 3.The state is set to witness an intriguing triangular contest between the ruling BRS, Congress, and the BJP.

