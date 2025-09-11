Adilabad (Telangana) [India], September 11 (ANI): An old building of the Adilabad Collector's office collapsed on Thursday after rain under the jurisdiction of Adilabad Two Town police station, officials said.

No casualties were reported as no one was present at the site.

"An old building of the Collector's office near the treasury collapsed a few minutes ago after the rain. There were no casualties as no one was present at the spot," said the Sub-Inspector of Adilabad Two Town police station.

More details awaited. (ANI)

