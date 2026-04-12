Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 12 (ANI): The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) on Sunday announced the results of the 1st and 2nd year Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE). At least 9.97 lakh students appeared for the examinations at 1495 Examination Centres.

Advisor to the Government, K Keshava Rao, said that the results were very inspiring, standing at 71 per cent. The results are getting better every passing day. He also praised the female participation in the examinations, saying that they are doing exceptionally well.

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"The results are very encouraging because they have gone somewhat 71 per cent. Now, why I am happy is that it is increasing day by day. That is number one. And the ladies, particularly, gender-wise, are doing better. I'm not trying to discourage the boys, but this is exactly the truth," he said.

He further highlighted that the government colleges are doing better than private ones. He said that the theory circulating against the government colleges, implying that they are not doing well, has been broken down with the impactful results.

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He noted that even though infrastructure can be a topic of discussion, academically, the government colleges are doing very well.

"But, giving you the evidence, the figures, white and black, let me tell you, we are doing better than private schools and colleges. In the vocational sector, we are at 71 per cent compared to 59 per cent in private colleges. There is some sort of a theory that government colleges are not doing as well as the private colleges, but we have shown you the results that we are far better," he said.

"We may lack in infrastructure, but as far as academics are concerned, classroom work and labs are concerned, dedication and teachers are concerned, it is really very good. The results have been well-received, with 80% of students acknowledging their satisfaction," he added. (ANI)

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