Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 4 (ANI): Telangana Minister Sridhar Babu Duddilla highlighted that Telangana is at the "forefront of governance" and underscored that no other State can beat it in terms of ease of doing business.

On participating in the Jito Connect Leadership Conference Program 2025, Duddilla told ANI, "In 2025, industry leaders from around the globe and the nation have come here and would be participating in a three-day conference. My appeal to them is to come to the right city where their alliances and partnerships, and partnership with the state, will be more valued. In times to come, we would like to see as an esteemed partner for our state..."

"State as such is moving to the next level of industry, next level of IT, and this is the right time. The state is at the forefront of governance and is trying to create a new green city and a dedicated AI city. In terms of ease of doing business, I can bet nobody can beat Hyderabad and the State of Telangana," he added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the JITO (Jain International Trade Organisation) Connect 2025 on Friday in Hyderabad, Telangana.

Rajnath Singh on Friday emphasised the country's progress toward self-reliance in the defence sector and the speed at which it is lowering its reliance on foreign suppliers.

Speaking at the "JITO Connect 2025" event, Singh described how India is becoming a major global centre for manufacturing, ranging from "toys to tanks".

"As Minister of Defence, I am pleased to say that we will no longer be dependent on foreign nations for defence. 'Made in India' is now proudly displayed on every part and weapon," he said.

The Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO) is a multi-stakeholder community of Jain Industrialists, businessmen, and professionals who share a commitment to shaping the future of the community and society at large. (ANI)

