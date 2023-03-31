Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 31 (ANI): Telangana Industry and Commerce Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday said that Telangana is the best performing state in India and ranks number one in terms of per capita income under the vision of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR).

Citing a media report, Minister KTR took to Twitter and said, "Best performing state under a visionary CM KCR Garu is ranked No. 1 in India. Per Capita Income of Telangana has increased from Rs1,24,000 in 2014-15 to Rs3,17,000 in 2022-23. A growth of 155 per cent. Growth Highest. This performance is despite an inimical Union Govt".

Also Read | What is Impact Player Rule in IPL? Know All About BCCI's New Substitute Player Feature in Indian Premier League Ahead of 2023 Season.

He further cited a research institute survey and said that it is also important for Telangana to be at the bottom of the corruption indices.

"While it may be a matter of great pride for Telangana to be ranking on top of the charts on increased Per Capita income It's equally important to be at the bottom on indices such as Corruption. Telangana has the lowest corruption among 13 States: CSDS survey," he tweeted.

Also Read | Ramadan 2023 Time Table: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 9th Roza of Ramzan on April 1 in Mumbai, Lucknow, Delhi, Kolkata and Other Cities of India.

Earlier Telangana Finance Minister Thaneeru Harish Rao in his budget speech last month had mentioned that the per capita income of Telangana is higher than the national per capita income.

"The per capita income of Telangana is estimated to have increased from Rs 112,162 in 2013-14 to Rs 317,115 in 2022-23. It is higher than the national per capita income," the state finance minister informed the assembly.

This is the last state budget ahead of the Telangana assembly polls to be held later this year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)