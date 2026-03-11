Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 11 (ANI): Telangana Jagruthi President Kalvakuntla Kavitha is continuing her indefinite hunger strike demanding house site allocations for the victims of Velugumatla.

On the third day of the protest, her son Aditya Kalvakuntla joined her in solidarity.

Also Read | Viral Video of Massive New York City Pothole Sparks 'India Comparison' on Social Media.

The hunger strike is being held at the Telangana Jagruthi office located in Banjara Hills, where Aditya sat beside his mother extending support to the ongoing agitation.

Aditya, who recently returned to India after completing his graduation in the United States, has been actively accompanying Kavitha in several public programs and movements. His participation alongside his mother during the third day of the hunger strike has drawn attention from party supporters and activists.

Also Read | Iran-Israel War: IEA to Release 400 Million Oil Barrels to Counter Global Energy Supply Disruption Amid West Asia Conflict.

Earlier, Aditya also stood by Kavitha during her hunger strike demanding 42 percent reservations for Backward Classes (BCs) and participated in the bandh organised to press for the approval of the BC Bills.

He has also been actively involved in the "Jagruthi Janambata" outreach programme conducted by Telangana Jagruthi, interacting with people and supporting the organisation's initiatives.

Party leaders and supporters who gathered at the office expressed solidarity with Kavitha's protest and reiterated their demand that the government immediately provide house sites to the affected families of Velugumatla. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)