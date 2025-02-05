Hyderabad, Feb 5 (PTI) The Telangana Legislative Assembly secretary issued notices to some BRS MLAs who 'shifted loyalties' to the ruling Congress on disqualification petitions filed by the regional party. They have sought time to submit their responses.

Kadiyam Srihari, one of the MLAs who received the notices, said on Wednesday that, to his knowledge, he and two other MLAs have received notices.

"We have replied to the notice, seeking time to respond," he told PTI.

Ten BRS MLAs have switched over to the ruling party since the Congress assumed office in December 2023.

Another MLA who 'switched' sides said he hasn't received any notice.

The BRS petitioned Legislative Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar in July last year, seeking the disqualification of its 10 MLAs who joined the ruling Congress.

Last month, the BRS said it filed two petitions in the Supreme Court seeking the disqualification of its MLAs who switched over to the Congress.

