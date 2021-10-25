Hyderabad, Oct 25 (PTI) Telangana on Monday recorded 179 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,70,453, while the death toll rose to 3,949 with two more fatalities.

Also Read | Correction: BSF Constable Mohammad Sajjad Was Taken into Custody by Gujarat ATS from … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of fresh cases with 66, followed by Karimnagar (15) and Warangal Urban (11) districts, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM today.

Also Read | Sex Racket Busted in Odisha, Flesh Trade Was Being Run in Guise of Consultancy Firm in Bhubaneswar.

It said 104 people recovered from the infectious disease and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 6,62,481. Active cases stood at 4,023.

It said 38,588 samples were tested on Monday and the total number tested till date was 2,73,47,333.

The samples tested per million population were 7,34,748.

The case fatality and recovery rates were at 0.59 per cent and 98.81 per cent compared to the national average of 1.3 per cent and 98.15 per cent, respectively.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)