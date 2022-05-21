Hyderabad, May 21 (PTI) Forty new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Telangana on Saturday taking the total cases in the state to 7,92,842, a health department bulletin said.

Also Read | Ramban Tunnel Collapse: Bodies of All 10 Trapped Workers Recovered From Collapsed Tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir.

As no COVID-19 deaths were reported on Saturday, the total death toll continued to be 4,111, it said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 65-Year-Old Differently-Abled Man Beaten to Death for Not Showing His Aadhaar Card in Neemuch (Watch Video).

Hyderabad accounted for the highest number of 31 cases.

A total of 46 people recovered from the infection taking the cumulative number of recoveries till date to 7,88,324.

The active cases stood at 407, the bulletin said.

A total of 13,054 samples were tested and the total number examined till date across the state was 3,48,99,631.

The case fatality rate was 0.51 per cent and the recovery rate 99.43 per cent.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)