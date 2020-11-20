Hyderabad, Nov 20 (PTI): Telangana reported 894 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally to over 2.61 lakh while four fatalities pushed the toll to 1,423, the state government said on Friday.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 154, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (84) and Rangareddy (70), it said in a bulletin, providing details as of 8 PM on November 19.

As many as 12,515 patients are under treatment and 39,448 samples were tested on November 19.

Cumulatively, over 50.50 lakh samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was 1,35,696, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.54 per cent, while it was 1.5 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 94.67 per cent, while it was 93.6 per cent in the country.PTI GDK SS

