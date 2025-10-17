Medchal-Malkajgiri (Telangana) [India], October 17 (ANI): A Lord Hanuman statue was found broken in Rampalli, located under the jurisdiction of Keesara Police Station in the Medchal-Malkajgiri district in Telangana, according to an official on Friday.

The Police officials reached the site and have launched an investigation into the incident.

"We received information about the incident, and our police officials reached the spot. We're investigating the matter. We suspect that there might have been a crack in one of the hands of the Lord Hanuman statue, which may have caused it to break. We're looking into the matter," a Keesara police officer said.

Authorities are examining the statue and the surrounding area to determine the cause of the damage and whether any foul play was involved.

Further investigation is still ongoing.

Meanwhile, in Kerala, the Sabarimala gold-plating controversy has intensified, with investigators struggling to trace key records linked to the 30.3 kg of gold and 1,900 kg of copper donated by industrialist Vijay Mallya in 1998 for the cladding of the sanctum sanctorum and wooden carvings of the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple.

Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan, in response to ANI, said a detailed probe was underway under High Court supervision."The pedestal was recovered from the residence of Unnikrishnan Potty, who himself raised the complaint, which reveals who the culprit is. More facts will emerge as the investigation progresses," the minister said.

On opposition charges of negligence by the state government and Travancore Devaswom Board, the minister said the allegations were aimed at diverting attention. "When the very item in question was found in the complainant's house, the facts became evident," Vasavan added, while confirming that Unnikrishnan Potty's influence was under scrutiny.

The probe team clarified there was no dispute over Mallya's donation but admitted that registers and supporting documents confirming the quantity of gold used were missing. Without these, the actual amount of gold plated or lost cannot be verified, raising suspicion of deliberate record tampering. (ANI)

