Mumbai, October 17: Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Tuesday, October 14, issued a landmark directive banning the use of the term "ORS" or "Oral Rehydration Salts" on beverages that do not comply with WHO-recommended formulations. This move comes after eight long years of persistent advocacy by Hyderabad-based paediatrician Dr Sivaranjani Santosh, who has highlighted the dangers of sugar-laden drinks being falsely marketed as ORS. The order mandates immediate removal of misleading labels and reinforces strict compliance to protect public health.

Celebrating the victory, Dr Sivaranjani posted on Instagram, "WE HAVE WON IT! No one can use ORS on their label unless it is a WHO-recommended formula… Thank you to everyone who stood by me for this cause!" The FSSAI’s decision follows growing concerns over products that pose risks to children by replacing life-saving oral rehydration solutions with high-sugar beverages. With regulatory clarity now in place, consumers can be better assured of product safety and authenticity. Let’s know who Dr Sivaranjani Santosh is, her fight against misleading ORS labelling, and how she led this long-standing campaign for child health. FSSAI Bans Misuse of ORS Labelling Across India, Orders Strict Compliance for Food Business Operators.

Who is Dr Sivaranjani Santosh?

Dr Sivaranjani Santosh is a Hyderabad-based paediatrician, social activist, and public health advocate dedicated to improving child health and safety. She is also a first aid trainer, author, and supporter of breastfeeding, actively sharing health-related knowledge through articles, videos, and social media. Known for her commitment to children’s welfare, she has consistently raised awareness about unsafe practices in medical and nutritional products. Fake Paneer and Khoya Busted in Uttar Pradesh: FSSAI Officials Seize Adulterated Dairy Products Across Jhansi, Kanpur and Noida Ahead of Diwali; Videos Surface.

'WE HAVE WON IT!': Dr Sivaranjani Santosh Gets Emotional After FSSAI Bans Misleading ‘ORS’ Labels

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Sivaranjani Santosh (@drsivaranjanionline)

Dr Sivaranjani Santosh’s Fight Against ORS Labelling

For the past eight years, Dr Santosh has been challenging the misleading marketing of sugar-laden beverages falsely labelled as oral rehydration solutions (ORS). She filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Telangana High Court in 2022 and consistently engaged with the FSSAI, CDSCO, and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to highlight the dangers posed to children. Her advocacy stressed that non-WHO-compliant products can worsen dehydration in children with diarrhoea. Through social media campaigns, viral videos, and petitions, she garnered public support, influencing regulators to take stricter action against deceptive labelling.

Dr Santosh’s relentless efforts culminated in the FSSAI’s October 14, 2025, directive prohibiting the use of ‘ORS’ in products that do not meet WHO standards. The order ensures that only scientifically validated formulations can be marketed as ORS, safeguarding children from harmful substitutes. Reflecting on her journey, Dr Santosh credited the collective support of parents, doctors, advocates, and influencers.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official Instagram Account of Dr Sivaranjani Santosh). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 17, 2025 08:33 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).